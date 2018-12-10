Comparing Butler National (BUKS) & Madison Square Garden (MSG)

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) and Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Butler National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Madison Square Garden shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Butler National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Madison Square Garden shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Butler National and Madison Square Garden, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A Madison Square Garden 0 1 4 0 2.80

Madison Square Garden has a consensus target price of $347.60, indicating a potential upside of 28.04%. Given Madison Square Garden’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Madison Square Garden is more favorable than Butler National.

Profitability

This table compares Butler National and Madison Square Garden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butler National 2.74% 4.69% 3.35% Madison Square Garden 7.86% 0.27% 0.19%

Risk and Volatility

Butler National has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Madison Square Garden has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Butler National and Madison Square Garden’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butler National $48.26 million 0.41 $340,000.00 N/A N/A Madison Square Garden $1.56 billion 4.12 $141.59 million $5.94 45.70

Madison Square Garden has higher revenue and earnings than Butler National.

Summary

Madison Square Garden beats Butler National on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products and professional services in the United States. The company's Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications include business-size aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, Cessna, and Dassault Falcon aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment also manufactures, sells, and services airborne electronic switching units used in DC-9, DC-10, DC-9/80, MD-80, MD-90, and KC-10 aircraft; transient suppression devices for fuel tank protection on Boeing Classic 737 and 747 aircraft, and other Classic aircraft using a capacitance fuel quantity indicating system; and airborne electronics upgrades for classic weapon control systems used on military aircraft and vehicles, as well as provides consulting services with airlines and equipment manufacturers relating to fuel system safety requirements. In addition, this segment sells, installs, and repairs avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems; and troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. Its Professional Services segment provides architectural services, such as commercial and industrial building design, as well as engineering services; and management services to the Boot Hill Casino and The Stables Casino. The company also acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling. The MSG Entertainment segment presents or hosts live entertainment events, such as concerts, family shows, performing arts, and special events; and creates, produces, and/or presents live productions in its venues. It also operates 25 entertainment dining and nightlife venues in New York City, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles; Singapore; and Sydney, Australia primarily under the TAO, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, The Stanton Social, Beauty & Essex, and Vandal brands, as well as manages the food and beverage operations at the Dream Downtown and Dream Midtown hotels in New York City. The Madison Square Garden Company was founded in 1879 and is based in New York, New York.

