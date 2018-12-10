Comparing Cryolife (CRY) & DarioHealth (DRIO)

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cryolife and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryolife -2.05% 4.25% 2.03% DarioHealth -343.72% -386.47% -255.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cryolife and DarioHealth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cryolife $189.70 million 5.57 $3.70 million $0.40 71.45 DarioHealth $5.17 million 3.81 -$15.74 million N/A N/A

Cryolife has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.1% of Cryolife shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Cryolife shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of DarioHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cryolife has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of -1.88, indicating that its stock price is 288% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cryolife and DarioHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryolife 0 0 2 0 3.00 DarioHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cryolife presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.96%. Given Cryolife’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cryolife is more favorable than DarioHealth.

Summary

Cryolife beats DarioHealth on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries. The company also provides cardiac laser therapy products, which include laser consoles, related service and maintenance, and single-use, as well as fiber-optic hand-pieces for the treatment of coronary artery disease in patients with severe angina. In addition, it distributes E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft systems for the surgical and endovascular treatment; E-xtra DESIGN ENGINEERING products for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac, a stent graft used to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, as well as aneurysmal iliac side branches; E-vita THORACIC 3G is a stent graft system for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system for the endovascular treatment. Further, the company offers vascular preservation services; and synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare industries, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. It offers Dario Engage software platform, where the company digitally engages with Dario users and assists them in monitoring their chronic illnesses, as well as provides them with coaching, support, digital communications, and real time alerts, trends, and pattern analysis. DarioHealth Corp. markets its products directly to consumer cash sales, as well as retail pharmacy and distributors; and through e-stores. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

