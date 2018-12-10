Comparing Digital Turbine (APPS) and Patriot Scientific (PTSC)

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) and Patriot Scientific (OTCMKTS:PTSC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Turbine and Patriot Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Turbine -38.14% -15.28% -6.10% Patriot Scientific N/A -44.37% -43.11%

Risk & Volatility

Digital Turbine has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot Scientific has a beta of -0.41, indicating that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Digital Turbine and Patriot Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Turbine 0 0 2 0 3.00 Patriot Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digital Turbine currently has a consensus target price of $3.40, indicating a potential upside of 79.89%. Given Digital Turbine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Digital Turbine is more favorable than Patriot Scientific.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digital Turbine and Patriot Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Turbine $74.75 million 1.96 -$52.85 million ($0.09) -21.00 Patriot Scientific N/A N/A -$1.20 million N/A N/A

Patriot Scientific has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digital Turbine.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.9% of Digital Turbine shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Digital Turbine shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Patriot Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Digital Turbine beats Patriot Scientific on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform. It also provides Discover software, which provides application installation and management, as well as detailed reporting to advertisers and carriers. In addition, the company offers other products and professional services directly related to the Ignite platform. Digital Turbine, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Patriot Scientific Company Profile

Patriot Scientific Corporation focuses on commercializing microprocessor technologies through broad and open licensing. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

