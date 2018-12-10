Comparing FCB Financial (FCB) & First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

FCB Financial (NYSE:FCB) and First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FCB Financial and First Financial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FCB Financial $409.12 million 4.18 $125.19 million $3.28 11.14 First Financial Bancorp $409.21 million 6.27 $96.78 million $1.61 16.27

FCB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Financial Bancorp. FCB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of FCB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of First Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of FCB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of First Financial Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FCB Financial and First Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FCB Financial 29.45% 13.02% 1.44% First Financial Bancorp 25.08% 11.70% 1.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for FCB Financial and First Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FCB Financial 0 3 3 0 2.50 First Financial Bancorp 1 4 3 0 2.25

FCB Financial presently has a consensus target price of $55.60, indicating a potential upside of 52.20%. First Financial Bancorp has a consensus target price of $31.43, indicating a potential upside of 19.96%. Given FCB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FCB Financial is more favorable than First Financial Bancorp.

Dividends

First Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. FCB Financial does not pay a dividend. First Financial Bancorp pays out 49.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

FCB Financial has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FCB Financial beats First Financial Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FCB Financial

FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Florida Community Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, large businesses, and other local organizations and entities in south and central Florida. The company offers various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; checking products; and money market accounts and IRAs. It also offers consumer loans, such as personal and auto loans, recreational loans, and home improvement/second mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides commercial credit products, such as lines of credit to finance working capital and trade activities; loans for owner occupied real estate financing; equipment financing; acquisition financing; construction financing, mini-permanent and permanent financing, acquisition and development lending, land financing, and bridge lending services to commercial real estate clients; and specialty financing services to owners and operators in the areas of aviation and marine lending, as well as participates in club lending structures. Further, it offers syndicated loans; credit cards and purchasing cards; and derivative products, such as interest rate swaps; treasury products; securities brokerage services, investment advice, and investment recommendations; and online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, and payment services. As of December 31, 2017, FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operated through a network of 46 banking centers in Florida. The company was formerly known as Bond Street Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. in June 2014. FCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Weston, Florida.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers. It also provides real estate loans secured by residential property or commercial property; commercial and industrial loans for various purposes, including inventory, receivables, and equipment; consumer loans comprising new and used vehicle loans, second mortgages on residential real estate, and unsecured loans; and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers a range of trust and wealth management services; and long-term, lease, and equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 94 banking centers. First Financial Bancorp. was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

