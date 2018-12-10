Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) Receives $33.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $38.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:CMTL traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.71. 299,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,369. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $679.88 million, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.23. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 15th. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other Comtech Telecomm. news, insider John Branscum sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $48,229.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,616.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin Kantor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $51,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,010 shares of company stock worth $133,779. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 46,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

