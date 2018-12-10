Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $876,000 Position in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Old Second Bancorp worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 410.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 506,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after buying an additional 407,286 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 106.7% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 162,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 83,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $13.38 on Monday. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $398.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $31.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company accepts demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers revolving lines of credit for working capital; lending for capital expenditures on manufacturing equipment; lending to small business manufactures, service companies, medical and dental entities, and specialty contractors; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity line of credit mortgages; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans, as well as student loans; and overdraft checking.

