Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,075 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,150 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,697,249 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,168,422,000 after buying an additional 2,339,158 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Electronic Arts by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,041,717 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $569,963,000 after buying an additional 1,794,024 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 3,732.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,463 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 926,639 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,666,061 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $441,724,000 after buying an additional 742,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,023,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.49, for a total value of $1,233,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,745,272.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $759,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,450 shares of company stock valued at $7,925,690 in the last three months. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $82.52 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $151.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays set a $132.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.68.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

