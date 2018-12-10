CONSOL Coal Resources (CCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CONSOL Coal Resources LP manages and develops active thermal coal operations. The company engages in underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high- BTU bituminuous thermal coal. It primarily sells its coal to electric utilities in the United States. CONSOL Coal Resources LP, formerly known as CNX Coal Resrcs, is based in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CCR. ValuEngine raised CONSOL Coal Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CONSOL Coal Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital lowered shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CONSOL Coal Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCR opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $485.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CONSOL Coal Resources has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $21.13.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $75.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.65 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. CONSOL Coal Resources’s payout ratio is currently 140.41%.

In related news, Director Consol Energy Inc. bought 9,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $177,292.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 160,908 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,373 in the last three months.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CONSOL Coal Resources stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.34% of CONSOL Coal Resources worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

