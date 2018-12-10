Contrasting Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) & Uxin (UXIN)

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) and Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ctrip.Com International and Uxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ctrip.Com International 9.73% 4.78% 2.43% Uxin N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ctrip.Com International and Uxin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ctrip.Com International $4.15 billion 3.70 $329.22 million $0.59 48.10 Uxin $298.64 million 5.40 -$416.66 million N/A N/A

Ctrip.Com International has higher revenue and earnings than Uxin.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Ctrip.Com International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Uxin shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Ctrip.Com International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ctrip.Com International and Uxin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ctrip.Com International 2 9 6 0 2.24 Uxin 0 1 2 0 2.67

Ctrip.Com International currently has a consensus target price of $41.67, indicating a potential upside of 46.82%. Uxin has a consensus target price of $9.35, indicating a potential upside of 69.38%. Given Uxin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Uxin is more favorable than Ctrip.Com International.

Summary

Ctrip.Com International beats Uxin on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized tours and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates a travel concept store in Dubai International Airport. The company has a strategic agreement with Radisson Hotel Group. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

