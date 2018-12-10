Contrasting Synacor (SYNC) & Match Group (MTCH)

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Synacor and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synacor -4.84% -13.66% -7.57% Match Group 21.24% 60.95% 15.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Synacor and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synacor 0 3 0 0 2.00 Match Group 0 5 10 0 2.67

Synacor presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 212.11%. Match Group has a consensus price target of $52.31, indicating a potential upside of 32.39%. Given Synacor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Synacor is more favorable than Match Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.8% of Synacor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Synacor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synacor and Match Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synacor $140.03 million 0.45 -$9.77 million ($0.27) -5.93 Match Group $1.33 billion 8.26 $350.14 million $0.52 75.98

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Synacor. Synacor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Match Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Synacor has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Match Group beats Synacor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also offers recurring and fee-based revenue solutions, such as Cloud ID Authentication that offers home-based auto-authentication and social login, which enhances the consumer experience by reducing login failures; Email/Collaboration Services that include white-label hosting, security, and migration; and paid content and premium services. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc. offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

