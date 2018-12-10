Contrasting The Castle Group (CAGU) & Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

The Castle Group (OTCMKTS:CAGU) and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Castle Group and Caesars Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Castle Group $26.25 million 0.16 $100,000.00 N/A N/A Caesars Entertainment $4.85 billion 1.05 -$375.00 million ($3.37) -2.25

The Castle Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Caesars Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares The Castle Group and Caesars Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Castle Group 1.16% 22.79% 2.13% Caesars Entertainment 25.75% 2.26% 0.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The Castle Group and Caesars Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Castle Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Caesars Entertainment 1 3 7 0 2.55

Caesars Entertainment has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.50%. Given Caesars Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Caesars Entertainment is more favorable than The Castle Group.

Summary

Caesars Entertainment beats The Castle Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Castle Group Company Profile

The Castle Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the hotel and resort management industry in the state of Hawaii, New Zealand, and the Commonwealth of Saipan under the Castle Resorts and Hotels trade name. It manages luxury and mid-range resort condominiums and hotels on various islands in the state of Hawaii; and a property located in New Zealand. The company also provides reservations staffing and operation, advertising, sales and marketing, and accounting services to property owners. The Castle Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service. As of March 7, 2018, it owned and operated 47 casinos. It also provides various retail and entertainment offerings in its casinos, as well as The LINQ promenade, an open-air dining, entertainment, and retail development; and operates various entertainment venues, including the Colosseum at Caesars Palace and Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. In addition, the company operates online gaming business that provides real money games; and owns the World Series of Poker tournaments and brand. The company was formerly known as Harrah's Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Caesars Entertainment Corporation in November 2010. Caesars Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1937 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

