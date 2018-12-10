Corelogic (CLGX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $37.65

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.65 and last traded at $38.09, with a volume of 8654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLGX shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Corelogic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $45.00 target price on shares of Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Corelogic from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $451.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.84 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corelogic Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Dorman sold 8,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $346,652.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Martell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,613.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corelogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Corelogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Corelogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Corelogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new stake in Corelogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX)

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

