Cormark Lowers Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Market Perform

Cormark downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. Cormark currently has C$109.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of C$115.00. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2019 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $9.67 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $10.36 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BMO. Eight Capital cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$124.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$118.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$115.00 to C$114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$112.27.

BMO opened at C$92.71 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$92.32 and a 1-year high of C$109.00.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The bank reported C$2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.30 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.74 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.2300001070338 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, insider Jean-Michel Ares sold 57,356 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$108.46, for a total value of C$6,220,831.76.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

