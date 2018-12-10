Corning Incorporated (GLW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.11.

Several brokerages have commented on GLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Argus raised their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

In other news, insider David L. Morse sold 30,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $969,656.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 12,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $395,798.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,975 shares of company stock worth $2,622,698. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,683,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,369 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 4,100,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,192 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,875 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Corning by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,868,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,450,000 after purchasing an additional 986,397 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Corning by 455.7% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,179,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,628,000 after purchasing an additional 967,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $31.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Corning has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Corning had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.86%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. The company provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, LCD televisions, and other information display applications; optical fiber and cable and hardware and equipment products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

