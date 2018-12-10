Coty Inc (COTY) Holdings Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,070 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Coty were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Coty by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Coty by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coty by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 39,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coty by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Coty stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.41. Coty Inc has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $21.68.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Coty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on Coty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Coty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $373,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 235,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab purchased 1,470,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $13,568,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 299,578,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,765,105,318.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,023,447 shares of company stock valued at $97,704,004. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

