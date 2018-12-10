Cowen (COWN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $413.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cowen has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $17.99.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $195.03 million during the quarter. Cowen had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.61%.

In other Cowen news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $153,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $342,349.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cowen by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

