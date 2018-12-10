Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Receives $164.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.63.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.30. 54,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.40. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $141.63 and a 1 year high of $185.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $733.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 8.14%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.37%.

In related news, VP Nicholas V. Flanagan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $874,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,895.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura A. Daily sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total value of $398,944.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 423,899 shares of company stock worth $76,993,830 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 59.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 413,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,780,000 after buying an additional 154,535 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8,774.4% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 44,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 44,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 38,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.