Craig Hallum Analysts Give Methode Electronics (MEI) a $25.00 Price Target

Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price target on Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MEI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Methode Electronics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methode Electronics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.53.

MEI opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.21. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $45.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.57 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 485.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,077,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,419,000 after purchasing an additional 893,402 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 784.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 662,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after buying an additional 587,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $204,273,000 after buying an additional 423,578 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,609,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,504,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,474,000 after buying an additional 234,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

