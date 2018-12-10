Creatio Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges (XCRE)

Creatio (CURRENCY:XCRE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Creatio has a market cap of $39,016.00 and $0.00 worth of Creatio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creatio coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Creatio has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creatio alerts:

Particl (PART) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00046817 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00005499 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000494 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Creatio Profile

Creatio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2016. Creatio’s total supply is 20,520,514 coins. Creatio’s official website is xcreatio.com. Creatio’s official Twitter account is @creatioteam.

Creatio Coin Trading

Creatio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creatio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creatio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creatio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creatio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creatio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.