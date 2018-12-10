Credit Suisse Group Raises AutoZone (AZO) Price Target to $930.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $854.00 to $930.00 in a research note published on Thursday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $860.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $779.00 to $775.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone to $880.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $825.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $866.74.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $870.16 on Thursday. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $590.76 and a 52-week high of $894.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $13.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.21 by $1.26. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.49% and a negative return on equity of 102.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 59.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William Andrew Mckenna sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $747.15, for a total transaction of $2,241,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,436.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.06, for a total transaction of $18,487,422.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,578,315.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,687 shares of company stock valued at $63,373,093. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $514,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $203,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 10.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.