Critical Analysis: Apergy (APY) vs. Ecosphere Technologies (ESPH)

Apergy (NYSE:APY) and Ecosphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:ESPH) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Apergy and Ecosphere Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apergy 0 1 6 0 2.86 Ecosphere Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apergy presently has a consensus price target of $44.17, indicating a potential upside of 36.70%. Given Apergy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Apergy is more favorable than Ecosphere Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apergy and Ecosphere Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apergy $1.01 billion 2.48 $110.63 million N/A N/A Ecosphere Technologies $90,000.00 8.09 -$7.47 million N/A N/A

Apergy has higher revenue and earnings than Ecosphere Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Apergy and Ecosphere Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apergy 11.29% 10.99% 7.33% Ecosphere Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Apergy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ecosphere Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of Ecosphere Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apergy beats Ecosphere Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. This segment offers its products under the brand names of Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, Accelerated, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock. The Drilling Technologies segment provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for use in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand. The company was formerly known as Wellsite Corporation and changed its name to Apergy Corporation in February 2018. Apergy Corporation is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. As of May 8, 2018, Apergy Corporation operates independently of PHI Group Inc.

Ecosphere Technologies Company Profile

Ecosphere Technologies, Inc., a technology development and intellectual property licensing company, develops environmental solutions for the water, agriculture, energy, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers Ozonix water treatment technology, an advanced oxidation process that is designed to treat and recycle industrial wastewater without the use of toxic chemicals. Its Ozonix water treatment technology is used in oil and natural gas, mining, agriculture, energy, food and beverage, industrial, and marine, as well as for municipal wastewater treatment applications. The company also provides Ecos PowerCube, a mobile and solar powered generator, which increases the total amount of solar power generation that is used in various markets, including off-grid agricultural, military, emergency/disaster relief, and humanitarian and wireless communication efforts for remote applications. In addition, it offers Ecos GrowCube, a fully-automated hydroponic growing system, which increases the crop production. Ecosphere Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

