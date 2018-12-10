Critical Comparison: Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) & Scientific Industries (SCND)

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) and Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Harvard Bioscience and Scientific Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harvard Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 Scientific Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Harvard Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 181.07%. Given Harvard Bioscience’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Harvard Bioscience is more favorable than Scientific Industries.

Dividends

Scientific Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Harvard Bioscience does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Harvard Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of Scientific Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and Scientific Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harvard Bioscience -4.18% 5.54% 2.89% Scientific Industries 2.21% 3.63% 2.82%

Risk and Volatility

Harvard Bioscience has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scientific Industries has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harvard Bioscience and Scientific Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harvard Bioscience $101.88 million 1.24 -$860,000.00 $0.05 67.60 Scientific Industries $8.48 million 0.75 -$160,000.00 N/A N/A

Scientific Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harvard Bioscience.

Summary

Harvard Bioscience beats Scientific Industries on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation instruments that are marketed under the Biochrom, Libra, WPA, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, and BTX brand names. It also designs, develops, and manufactures precision electrophysiology equipment specializing in patch clamp amplifiers, and manual and automated patch clamp systems under the HEKA brand; manufactures tools for electrophysiology and cell biology research consisting of cell chambers, perfusion controllers, temperature controllers, microincubation systems, and bio-sensing systems under the Warner Instruments brand; and designs and develops in vivo neural interface systems under the TBSI brand for neuroscience research, primarily in the fields of electrophysiology, psychology, neurology, and pharmacology. In addition, the company is involved in the development and manufacture of precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment under the Multi-Channel Systems brand; and physiologic monitoring focused on delivering preclinical products, systems, services, and solutions. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. markets its products in approximately 100 countries through sales organization, Websites, catalogs, and distributors to research scientists at universities, hospitals, government laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc. provides benchtop laboratory equipment, customized catalyst research instruments, and bioprocessing systems and products worldwide. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; various mixers and shakers, such as high speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, microplate mixers, vortex mixers incorporating digital control and display, and multi-vessel vortex mixers and orbital shakers. The company also provides benchtop multi-purpose rotators and rockers to rotate and rock various containers; refrigerated incubators and incubator shakers for shaking and stirring functions; and magnetic stirrers, including high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, four-place high/low programmable magnetic stirrers, and large volume magnetic and four-place general purpose stirrers in analog and digital versions. In addition, it offers AMI-300 catalyst characterization instrument for temperature-programmed catalyst characterization experiments; and catalyst research instrument products, such as reactor systems, high throughput systems, and micro-activity reactors. Further, the company provides bioprocessing systems comprising coaster systems using disposable sensors for vessels with volumes ranging from 250 milliliter to 5 liters; and mechanical balances, moisture analyzers, and force gauges, as well as pharmacy, laboratory, and industrial digital scales. Its products are used for research purposes by universities, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, national laboratories, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies, and other industries performing laboratory-scale research. The company markets its products under the Genie and Torbal brand names directly, as well as through laboratory equipment distributors and online. Scientific Industries, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

