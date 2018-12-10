Critical Contrast: Bancolombia (CIB) versus Suruga Bank (SUGBY)

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) and Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suruga Bank has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bancolombia and Suruga Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancolombia 1 5 0 0 1.83 Suruga Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bancolombia currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.08%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bancolombia and Suruga Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancolombia $5.76 billion 1.69 $784.50 million $3.64 11.14 Suruga Bank $1.41 billion 0.00 $62.90 million N/A N/A

Bancolombia has higher revenue and earnings than Suruga Bank.

Dividends

Bancolombia pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Suruga Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share. Bancolombia pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Bancolombia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bancolombia and Suruga Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancolombia 11.39% 8.42% 0.99% Suruga Bank -0.84% -0.27% -0.02%

Summary

Bancolombia beats Suruga Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides capital market products, including futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; and life, auto, commercial, and homeowner's insurance products. Further, the company provides investment banking services comprising project and acquisition finance, debt and equity capital markets, principal investments, merger and acquisition, restructurings, and structured corporate lending; trust and asset management services, such as money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment trust, custody, and corporate trust; digital banking and revolving credit facility services. Additionally, it is involved in transportation, real estate brokerage, maintenance and remodeling, advertising and marketing, and outsourcing activities. The company operates 1,153 branches, 10,349 banking correspondents, and 590 mobile service spots; 227 kiosks; and 5,630 automatic teller machines. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.