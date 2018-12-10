Critical Contrast: MIND C.T.I. (MNDO) versus PDF Solutions (PDFS)

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

15.6% of MIND C.T.I. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and PDF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. 29.27% 24.37% 18.43% PDF Solutions -7.79% -3.61% -3.20%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and PDF Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. $18.06 million 2.40 $5.61 million N/A N/A PDF Solutions $101.87 million 2.68 -$1.33 million ($0.04) -211.75

MIND C.T.I. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDF Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MIND C.T.I. and PDF Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A PDF Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00

PDF Solutions has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.48%. Given PDF Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than MIND C.T.I..

Dividends

MIND C.T.I. pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. PDF Solutions does not pay a dividend.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX-ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through network equipment vendors and systems integrators, and resellers primarily to communication providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions. The company also provides Characterization Vehicle (CV) infrastructure, which includes CV test chips, pdCV analysis software, and pdFasTest electrical testers; DFI infrastructure that comprises DFI on-chip instruments, eProbe contactless E-beam tool, and Exensio char DFI software; FIRE software, which analyzes an IC design to compute its systematic and random yield loss; and Template technology that includes Templatyzer software and IP for identifying and developing a set of layout patterns. In addition, it offers Exensio enterprise-wide platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects, loads, and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers testing and analysis capability; and Exensio-Char, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and DFI on-chip instruments. The company sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, solution implementation teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor design companies, and foundries in the microprocessors, memory, graphics, image sensor solutions, and communications segments. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.