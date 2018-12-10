Critical Review: Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) and Kingstone Companies (KINS)

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and Kingstone Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway $242.14 billion 2.08 $44.94 billion $5.86 34.96 Kingstone Companies $92.77 million 1.79 $9.98 million $0.94 16.41

Berkshire Hathaway has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies. Kingstone Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berkshire Hathaway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Kingstone Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Berkshire Hathaway does not pay a dividend. Kingstone Companies pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kingstone Companies has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and Kingstone Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway 25.50% 6.20% 3.14% Kingstone Companies 5.37% 6.76% 2.39%

Risk & Volatility

Berkshire Hathaway has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingstone Companies has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Berkshire Hathaway and Kingstone Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hathaway 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Berkshire Hathaway presently has a consensus price target of $210.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.50%. Kingstone Companies has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.62%. Given Kingstone Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kingstone Companies is more favorable than Berkshire Hathaway.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.5% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kingstone Companies beats Berkshire Hathaway on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. Its segments include Insurance, such as GEICO, Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group, General Re Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group; Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC, which is engaged in the operation of the railroad system; Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which includes regulated electric and gas utility; Manufacturing, which includes manufacturers of various products, including industrial, consumer and building products; McLane Company, which is engaged in the wholesale distribution of groceries and non-food items; Service and retailing, which includes providers of various services, including fractional aircraft ownership programs, aviation pilot training and various retailing businesses, and Finance and financial products, which includes manufactured housing and related consumer financing, transportation equipment, manufacturing and leasing, and furniture leasing.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominium, renter, and personal umbrella policies. It also offers commercial liability policies comprising business owners policies, such as small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; special multi-peril policies for business owners risks; and commercial umbrella policies. In addition, the company provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. Kingstone Companies, Inc. sells its products through independent retail, and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Kingston, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.