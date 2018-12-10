Critical Survey: China Recycling Energy (CREG) and Prism Technologies Group (PRZM)

China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) and Prism Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:PRZM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China Recycling Energy and Prism Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Recycling Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Prism Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

China Recycling Energy has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prism Technologies Group has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Recycling Energy and Prism Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Recycling Energy N/A -6.97% -4.88% Prism Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Recycling Energy and Prism Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Recycling Energy $10,000.00 1,055.75 -$8.99 million N/A N/A Prism Technologies Group $700,000.00 0.72 -$12.78 million N/A N/A

China Recycling Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prism Technologies Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 33.2% of China Recycling Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Prism Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

China Recycling Energy beats Prism Technologies Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Recycling Energy

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes. It also provides waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the waste gas power generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas from coal mining, petroleum exploitation, refinery processing, or other sources as a fuel source to generate electricity; and the combined cycle power plant, which employs power generating cycle to utilize the waste gas that generates electricity by burning the flammable waste gas in a gas turbine, as well as uses the waste heat from burning the gas to make steam to generate additional electricity through a steam turbine. In addition, the company offers biomass power generation systems (BMPG); and waste heat power generation (WHPG) systems; and project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, and financial leasing services, as well as leases energy saving systems and equipment. As of December 31, 2017, it had five recycling WHPG systems and four BMPG systems. The company was formerly known as China Digital Wireless, Inc. and changed its name to China Recycling Energy Corporation in March 2007. China Recycling Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

About Prism Technologies Group

Prism Technologies Group, Inc. licenses and enforces a portfolio of patents relating to its technologies. It owns a portfolio of approximately 50 issued patents in the areas of computer and network security, semiconductors, and medical technology. The company was formerly known as Internet Patents Corporation and changed its name to Prism Technologies Group, Inc. in September 2015. Prism Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Folsom, California.

