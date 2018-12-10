Critical Survey: F&M Bank (FMBM) and Northern Trust (NTRS)

F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of F&M Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Northern Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of F&M Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Northern Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares F&M Bank and Northern Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F&M Bank 17.91% 9.32% 1.04% Northern Trust 23.28% 15.75% 1.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares F&M Bank and Northern Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F&M Bank $41.99 million 2.62 $9.01 million N/A N/A Northern Trust $5.72 billion 3.44 $1.20 billion $4.83 18.41

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than F&M Bank.

Dividends

F&M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Northern Trust pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

F&M Bank has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Trust has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for F&M Bank and Northern Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F&M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Northern Trust 0 6 9 1 2.69

Northern Trust has a consensus price target of $117.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.56%. Given Northern Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northern Trust is more favorable than F&M Bank.

Summary

Northern Trust beats F&M Bank on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

F&M Bank Company Profile

F&M Bank Corp. operates as the holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, Internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; business loans; farmland loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; and dealer finance. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, and commercial and personal lines of insurance. Further, it originates conventional and government sponsored mortgages; and title insurance and real estate settlement services. As of February 19, 2018, the company operated 13 banking offices in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page, and Augusta Counties; and a loan production office located in Penn Laird. F&M Bank Corp. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management segments. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment provides services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active, passive, and engineered equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay services and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

