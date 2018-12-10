Croda International (CRDA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,850 ($63.37) to GBX 5,300 ($69.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) target price (down previously from GBX 5,450 ($71.21)) on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.25) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,781.25 ($62.48).

Shares of CRDA traded down GBX 76 ($0.99) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,600 ($60.11). The company had a trading volume of 459,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,652. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 3,461 ($45.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,668 ($61.00).

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, specialty additives for agricultural films, and seed enhancement and animal health chemicals; lubricant additives, specialty additives for plastics, coatings and polymers, advanced materials, and vehicle cleaning chemicals; and specialty ingredients for skin care, hair care, sun care, self-tanning, color cosmetics, body care, bath and shower, deodorants, anti-perspirants, depilatories, men's grooming, oral hygiene, and baby care applications.

