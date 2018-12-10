CrowdCoin Market Cap Achieves $36,431.00 (CRC)

CrowdCoin (CURRENCY:CRC) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 10th. During the last week, CrowdCoin has traded flat against the dollar. CrowdCoin has a market cap of $36,431.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CrowdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrowdCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000499 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00011231 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000680 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003690 BTC.

About CrowdCoin

CrowdCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2013. CrowdCoin’s total supply is 5,095,340 coins and its circulating supply is 4,745,340 coins. CrowdCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrowdCoin_CRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CrowdCoin is /r/CrowdCoinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CrowdCoin is crowdcoin.site.

Buying and Selling CrowdCoin

CrowdCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

