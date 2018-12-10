Crypto One Day Volume Hits $0.00 (CTO)

Crypto (CURRENCY:CTO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Crypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto has a market cap of $59,580.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crypto has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,514.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.67 or 0.02604931 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.55 or 0.03056028 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00706319 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.01268447 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00111890 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.01625924 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00339650 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00024149 BTC.

Crypto Profile

Crypto (CTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2015. Crypto’s total supply is 13,742,738 coins. Crypto’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCrypto. Crypto’s official website is tailflick.wix.com/official-crypto.

Crypto Coin Trading

Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

