CVS Group (CVSG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,350

CVS Group (LON:CVSG) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.55) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.95) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st.

Shares of CVS Group stock opened at GBX 618.06 ($8.08) on Thursday. CVS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 13.22 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,500 ($19.60).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd were paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from CVS Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%.

In other CVS Group news, insider Richard Fairman acquired 1,450 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 651 ($8.51) per share, with a total value of £9,439.50 ($12,334.38).

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc provides veterinary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste collection services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners.

