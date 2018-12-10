Cyanconnode (CYAN) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Cyanconnode (LON:CYAN)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Monday.

Shares of Cyanconnode stock opened at GBX 11.35 ($0.15) on Monday. Cyanconnode has a one year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a one year high of GBX 42 ($0.55).

Get Cyanconnode alerts:

In other news, insider John Cronin acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($130,667.71).

Cyanconnode Company Profile

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers wireless communication technology for smart metering, lighting, and IoT. It provides Narrowband RF mesh technology that supports multi-application networks, enabling communication with any device, including gas, water, and electricity meters, as well as street lighting and traffic lights; Optimal narrowband mesh network for applications, such as smart metering in cities; Omnimesh, a standard-based IoT platform; and Omni IoT platform provides connectivity solutions.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyanconnode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyanconnode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.