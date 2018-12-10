Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Reduces Stake in Visa Inc (V)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.4% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,549,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,099,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,466,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,320,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,540 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,685,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,342,483,000 after purchasing an additional 639,522 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,192,387 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,012,232,000 after purchasing an additional 365,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,098,080 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,469,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,252 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $325,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,643 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $484,774.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,983 shares in the company, valued at $32,200,677.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,395 shares of company stock worth $16,697,489. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Visa from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Visa from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.09.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $137.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $111.02 and a 52-week high of $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 49.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.69%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

