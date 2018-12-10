D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) COO Michael J. Murray Sells 31,000 Shares

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) COO Michael J. Murray sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $1,151,030.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,310.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE DHI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.98. 338,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.25. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 2,033.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities set a $44.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Mizuho set a $40.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “D. R. Horton Inc (DHI) COO Michael J. Murray Sells 31,000 Shares” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/d-r-horton-inc-dhi-coo-michael-j-murray-sells-31000-shares.html.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West America. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 26 states and 79 markets in the United States under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, Freedom Homes, and Pacific Ridge Homes.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.