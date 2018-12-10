Dalmac Energy (DAL) Shares Up 25%

Dalmac Energy Inc (CVE:DAL) shares shot up 25% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 174,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 668% from the average session volume of 22,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Dalmac Energy (CVE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.93 million for the quarter.

Dalmac Energy Company Profile (CVE:DAL)

Dalmac Energy Inc provides well stimulation and fluid management services to the oil and natural gas industries in Alberta, Canada. The company engages in oilfield servicing, fluid hauling, chemical sales, rig moving, and tank rental activities. It offers various oil field services through pressure/pumper trucks, which deliver and inject methanol into lines and wells; hot oilers used to heat oil to dissolve wax build-up in wells and facilities that restrict the flow of oil and gas; and tank trucks used in conjunction with the hot oilers and pressure units, as well as for hauling oil and water to and from wells and facilities.

