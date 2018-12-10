DAOstack (GEN) Market Cap Hits $1.36 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $2,572.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00001012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DAOstack

DAOstack’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,455,043 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack.

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

