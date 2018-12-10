Datawallet Price Tops $0.0018 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Datawallet token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Exmo, BitForex and Cobinhood. Datawallet has a market cap of $713,585.00 and $28,793.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008650 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.51 or 0.02730734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00134822 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00175313 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.15 or 0.09182322 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ. Datawallet’s official website is datawallet.com. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq.

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Cobinhood, Exmo, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

