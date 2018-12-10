DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 14,268 Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,339,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,920 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,268,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after acquiring an additional 811,801 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,651,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,553,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,882,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,404,000 after buying an additional 508,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 544,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 436,958 shares in the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $13.84 on Monday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.18.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $187.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.93 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.70 to $12.75 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pan American Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.09.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Alamo Dorado, Huaron, Morococha, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

