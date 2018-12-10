DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Nutanix Inc (NTNX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 320.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,670,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nutanix by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Nutanix by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 674,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 445,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Nutanix by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,222,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,955,000 after purchasing an additional 588,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $42.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 0.67. Nutanix Inc has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $64.87.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The technology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $313.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.21 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 94.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nutanix Inc will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Monday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Nutanix from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.74.

In other Nutanix news, EVP David Sangster sold 8,371 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $416,959.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mcadam sold 15,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $669,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,121 shares of company stock worth $2,121,277 in the last ninety days. 14.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

