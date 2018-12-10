DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 1,385 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $92,118.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,650,171.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 61,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $2,982,760.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 663,615 shares in the company, valued at $32,291,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,898 shares of company stock worth $4,667,680. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRNT opened at $45.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $307.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.38 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

