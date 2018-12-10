Desjardins Trims Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB) Target Price to C$44.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LB. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$57.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$46.64.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

TSE LB opened at C$39.66 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$37.05 and a 12 month high of C$58.08.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance and leasing solutions.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.