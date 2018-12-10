Determine (DTRM) versus Iveda Solutions (IVDA) Head-To-Head Review

Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of Determine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Iveda Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Determine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Determine and Iveda Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Determine 1 1 1 0 2.00 Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Determine presently has a consensus target price of $1.83, suggesting a potential upside of 227.38%. Given Determine’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Determine is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Determine has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Determine and Iveda Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Determine $28.12 million 0.30 -$9.94 million ($0.53) -1.06 Iveda Solutions $3.07 million 0.31 -$3.78 million N/A N/A

Iveda Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Determine.

Profitability

This table compares Determine and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Determine -49.28% -401.60% -26.36% Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Determine beats Iveda Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Determine

Determine, Inc. provides software-as-a-service source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management (ECLM) solutions. The company offers Determine Cloud Platform, an open technology infrastructure for application in strategic sourcing, contract management, e-procurement, invoice management, financial management, supplier management, business applications, ECLM, and analytics. It also provides professional services, including system implementations and enhancements, and training. The company serves various industries, such as insurance, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, retail, transportation, manufacturing, and financial services. It operates in the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Canada, Finland, Denmark, Australia, Switzerland, Bulgaria, Hong Kong, Belgium, Norway, Bermuda, the Netherlands, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Germany, and China. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as strategic and OEM partners. The company was formerly known as Selectica, Inc. and changed its name to Determine, Inc. in October 2015. Determine, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc. develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services. The company also sells Sentir-enabled plug-and-play cloud cameras under Zee brand name, and an in-vehicle streaming video surveillance system under VEMO brand name to telecommunications companies, Internet service providers, data centers, and cable companies. In addition, it also provides real-time Internet protocol video hosting and remote surveillance services; and deploys video surveillance systems for banks, storage facilities, homeowners associations, law enforcement, food processing plants, public pools and parks, and government agencies, as well as airports, commercial buildings, data centers, shopping centers, and hotels. The company was formerly known as Iveda Corporation and changed its name to Iveda Solutions, Inc. in December 2010. Iveda Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

