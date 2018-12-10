DeusCoin (DEUS) Price Reaches $0.0019

DeusCoin (CURRENCY:DEUS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 10th. In the last week, DeusCoin has traded down 36.4% against the dollar. DeusCoin has a market capitalization of $21,209.00 and approximately $109.00 worth of DeusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeusCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeusCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $97.61 or 0.02754336 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00134860 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00175830 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.72 or 0.09366451 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About DeusCoin

DeusCoin’s total supply is 100,005,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,079,837 coins. DeusCoin’s official website is deuscoin.org.

Buying and Selling DeusCoin

DeusCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

