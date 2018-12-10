Deutsche Bank AG Has $412.23 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (UBS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,207,190 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,638,735 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $412,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth about $196,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

UBS stock opened at $12.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $20.89.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/deutsche-bank-ag-has-412-23-million-holdings-in-ubs-group-ag-ubs.html.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.