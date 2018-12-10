Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 175,625 Shares of Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,366,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175,625 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Baidu were worth $312,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth approximately $517,631,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,768,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,605,851,000 after buying an additional 1,642,559 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 31,003.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,100,318 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth approximately $222,598,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 7,598.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,516,000 after purchasing an additional 904,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $220.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Barclays set a $230.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $369.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.15.

Baidu stock opened at $179.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $174.66 and a one year high of $284.22.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

