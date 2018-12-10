Deutsche Bank AG Sells 215,049 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 10.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,917,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215,049 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $241,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 25.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.8% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $148.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.34.

ARE opened at $126.17 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $1.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total value of $938,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.02, for a total value of $1,230,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,168,610.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,729. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust (REIT) uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $19.1 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.2 million square feet (SF) as of September 30, 2018.

