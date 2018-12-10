Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Siemens (SIE) a €115.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a target price on shares of Siemens in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a €137.00 ($159.30) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €125.95 ($146.45).

FRA SIE opened at €97.69 ($113.59) on Friday. Siemens has a 12 month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12 month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

