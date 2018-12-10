Dialight Plc (LON:DIA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.79), with a volume of 1132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.85).

DIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dialight in a report on Friday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective (down from GBX 530 ($6.93)) on shares of Dialight in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

Get Dialight alerts:

WARNING: “Dialight (DIA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $290.00” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/10/dialight-dia-sets-new-1-year-low-at-290-00.html.

About Dialight (LON:DIA)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.