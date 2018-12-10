Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) is Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Kopernik Global Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,139,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 51,610 shares during the quarter. Diana Shipping accounts for about 4.7% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned about 5.79% of Diana Shipping worth $25,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,058,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 277,607 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,505,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after buying an additional 124,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 886,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after buying an additional 530,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,109,000. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DSX stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. Diana Shipping Inc has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $367.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 201.14%. The company had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diana Shipping Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 50 dry bulk carriers, including 22 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

