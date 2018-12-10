Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.31.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Brian K. Halak sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $4,465,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Halak sold 245,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $3,411,736.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,144,396 shares of company stock worth $15,585,624 in the last ninety days. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,044,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,802,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,024,000 after buying an additional 841,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,277,000 after buying an additional 359,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,983,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,265,000 after buying an additional 573,197 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,950,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,760,000 after buying an additional 251,280 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $12.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,559. The firm has a market cap of $799.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.38. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $17.98.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 1,418.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of rare, viral infectious, chronic liver, and cardiovascular diseases. Its development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria; DCR-HBVS for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection; and DCR-PCSK9 to treat hypercholesterolemia.

